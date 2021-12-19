Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has hinted at reuniting with Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at the burial of Mudavadi’s stepmother, Mama Rosebella Mudavadi, Raila said that he is willing to embrace Mudavadi in his Azimio la Umoja bandwagon ahead of the 2022 polls.

The former premier asked his supporters to embrace and support his presidential candidacy as he looks into ways they can sit down and talk with Mudavadi ahead of the 2022 polls.

“I know one day our paths with Mudavadi shall cross, so I ask you my supporters leave this issue of Mudavadi to me, we shall have a conclusive talk,” Raila said.

Mudavadi, together with his OKA brothers Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi of KANU, have shown interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta and have resolved to leave the troubled union after special meetings with members of their National Executive Council (NECs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST