Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has received good news from IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a letter sent to ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Chebukati confirmed that Raila’s party has fully complied with the statutory and regulatory provisions that guide how nominations should be conducted.

“The commission hereby satisfies that the Orange Democratic Movement party election and nomination rules in compliance with the statutory and regulatory provisions,” read a letter from IEBC.

ODM has since been given the green light to conduct any nominations without any kind of hindrance since they have complied with the regulations as well as statutory requirements of the law.

The news by IEBC, by extension, now proves Raila Odinga’s readiness for the 2022 battle with Deputy President William.

Ruto, 54, has positioned himself as a leader looking to upend the status quo and stand up for the “hustlers” trying to make ends meet in a country ruled by “dynasties”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST