Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has made the big announcement regarding the 2022 General Election.

Taking to his Twitter page, Miguna said he is considering running for the presidency in the next year’s poll.

This is after a Kenyan identified as Alex Mayore wrote to the controversial lawyer requesting him to run for the presidency and bring international attention to the injustices that are currently happening to him.

“As you prepared to run for the governor of Nairobi earlier after Sonko impeachment, I’d like to suggest to you that you consider running for president in the fast-approaching 2022 elections,” Mayore wrote to Miguna.

And in response, the Canadian-based lawyer said he is considering the call.

“Should Miguna Miguna vie for President in 2022? A solidarity call from a Kenyan Patriot. We are considering these calls,” said Miguna Miguna in a Tweet.

This comes barely hours after the outspoken lawyer said ODM Leader Raila Odinga, who is among the front runners for the 2022 presidential election, is unfit to lead the country.

He accused the opposition leader of not only being dishonest but also a traitor, the factors he said make the former prime minister unfit to be president.

And as the clock ticks towards the much-hyped 2022 General Election, the exiled lawyer is yet to declare his political ambition.

However, remains to be seen how Miguna will go about this considering he has tried several times to come back to Kenya in vain.

Miguna vied for the Nairobi gubernatorial race in the 2017 General Election where he emerged fourth.

Deputy President William Ruto, former Premier Raila Odinga, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and One Kenya Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetang’ula have expressed their interest in the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

ReplyForward