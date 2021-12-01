Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – At least three One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals could be on their way to joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp as the 2022 presidential race continues to generate heat.

This was revealed by Kimilili MP and Ruto’s ally, Didmus Barasa.

According to Barasa, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula are likely to disengage from the OKA brigade to join hustlers in what could reshape the political alignment ahead of major elections next year.

He revealed that the three OKA principals have been consulting with Ruto at night on a possibility of joining hands to beat ODM Leader Raila Odinga who has also declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta after he retires next year.

Speaking at a local television station, Barasa stated that Ruto has been consulting leaders across the political divide even at night.

“We are having conversations with Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi and other Kenyans and there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

The revelations came in the wake of alleged internal feuds among the four principals, a fight that has been linked to cracks over working with either Odinga or Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST