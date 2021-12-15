Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now knocking at the State House door after the recent poll revealed that most Kenyans want Deputy President William Ruto to be the leader of Opposition.

A poll by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) research released today indicated that most Kenyans now perceive Ruto as the most active and effective Opposition leader in the country.

The poll indicated that 36 percent of the respondents believed that Ruto played a more active Opposition role.

Only 24 percent of the respondents believed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga played a more active Opposition role.

However, 40 percent of the respondents correctly pinpointed ODM as the official Opposition party with only 14 percent identifying United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as an Opposition party.

The poll further ranked UDA as the most popular party with 30 percent support ahead of ODM which has a paltry 16 percent support. Jubilee came in third with just 5 percent.

All the findings included in the report were taken from the national survey TIFA Research conducted between November 7 and November 13, 2021.

The survey covered a variety of important economic, political, and social welfare public issues.

The research sampled 1,519 respondents drawn from Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift, and Western.

