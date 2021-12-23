Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga may be in for a rude shock after two vocal governors from Ukambani came out vowing to abandon Azimio la Umoja for Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

The two, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua, have boldly stated they will abandon Raila Odinga’s camp in favor of Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

According to Kibwana, Raila’s camp rejected his genius plans to establish an alliance with allied groups in order to gather more votes for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“I had asked Raila Odinga to call parties and politicians who wanted to enter a coalition with Azimio la Umoja in advance at the Kasarani meeting during the Azimio la Umoja convention.”

“I had also asked Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on the same during the 7th devolution conference in Makueni.”

“They both agreed that it was a good idea.

“However, it was turned down and no response was accorded,” Kibwana said.

Similarly, Raila’s support has stalled in Machakos County after Governor Alfred Mutua also ignored Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention.

This comes after governor Alfred Mutua chose to attend the second edition of the famous Africa Award Gala in Lagos, Nigeria, instead of Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was named the best governor of the year for the year 2021, in a ceremony attended by significant leaders from around Africa.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is among those who accompanied him.

Mutua has already hinted that he may renew his pre-election agreements with Ruto ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST