Sunday, December 12, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has apologized to Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Maragua MP, Mary Wamaua, after she was roughed up at the entrance of the Azimio la Umoja Convention at Kasarani on Friday by Raila Odinga’s Men in Black.

In a statement, ODM Chairman John Mbadi said the party and its leader Raila Odinga regretted the ugly incident and that it will ensure such incidents don’t happen again.

“Although it was not majorly an ODM affair, the Azimio la Umoja event, our party leader H.E. Hon Raila Odinga was the man of the moment and used the occasion to make a major announcement about his political plans for 2022, and so as a party, we regret the ugly incident and commit to ensuring such incidents do not happen again,” said Mbadi.

“On behalf of the ODM party, I take this opportunity to publicly apologize to Hon.

“Wamaua for the indecent handling and pray that she, together with the people of Maragua will accept our apology,” he added.

According to Mbadi, Raila is a strong defender of women’s rights and their empowerment and the party will do everything within its ability to protect, defend and uphold the dignity of women.

In a video that has since gone viral, the displeased Maragua MP was seen in an altercation with security officials at the entrance of Kasarani stadium where the event was held.

She later left the venue of the event.

