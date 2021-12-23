Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies not to take ODM Leader Raila Odinga lightly as the State House race gathers momentum.

According to Ahmednassir, as much as Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential race, Raila stands a better chance of winning the presidency, citing the Jubilee resources that are available for Raila’s use in his presidential campaigns.

He warned the UDA camp against viewing the gap between Ruto and Raila as a chance to relax but to keep soldiering on.

“I refuse to subscribe to the notion advanced by some in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp that just because the gap between Ruto’s estimated votes and that of Raila is about 3million the task facing Raila is hopeless!

“With the resources of my beloved Jubilee at his disposal, Raila has a fighting chance!” he said in a Tweet.

Earlier on, Ahmednassir alias ‘the Grand Muller’ had sensationally claimed that the former Premier is no longer the potent political force he was before the handshake.

He opined that the truce between ODM Leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta through the March 2018 Handshake has weakened Raila’s political dominance.

“Raila is not the potent political force he was prior to the handshake.

“The handshake damaged him a lot, he became a poodle and a stooge,” he said in a TV interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST