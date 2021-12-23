Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged on how ODM leader Raila Odinga is being weakened slowly by the state ahead of the 2022 general elections.

According to DP Ruto’s digital strategist and spin doctor Dennis Itumbi, there are bigger forces keen to make sure Raila Odinga does not succeed in clinching power in next year’s poll.

Itumbi claimed the postponement of the Azimio la Umoja Bill, which is viewed as Raila’s last hope of taming Ruto ahead of 2022, was stopped by a call from people in high places.

“The weakening of Raila Odinga continues. Find out who called Kimunya to ensure he agrees to the postponement of debate on Political Parties Amendment Bill.

“Anyway, believe what you may, but know the game, Tinga anachezewa.” Itumbi tweeted.

Itumbi’s sentiments come after one of Raila’s allies accused Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi of being partisan in his ruling suspending the debate on the controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill.

The debate went through the second reading in an acrimonious session as members shouted and raised constant points of order.

However, it was a show of might for the handshake partners as they trounced their opponents 113 against 68 in passing the bill in the second reading.

