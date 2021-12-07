Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – When Covid-19 struck, Media Max management effected a 50 percent pay cut on all employees.

Renowned radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, who works at Milele FM which is under the Media Max umbrella, has revealed that the pay cut was a turning point in his life.

Speaking to veteran comedian, Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, during the Churchill Show Journey Series aired on NTV, Mwakideu said that he managed to start lucrative businesses during the pandemic.

He revealed that the pay cut left him in a complicated situation, either to look for alternative streams of income or change his lifestyle and adjust to reduced wages.

“I asked myself two questions after the slash, I either had to change my lifestyle or I find ways to raise the money elsewhere,” he said.

He first opened a carwash business to supplement his income and months later, he launched a restaurant in Kitengela known as Pampered Village.

Mwakideu said his businesses are doing well.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.