Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – Radio Jambo presenter, Joseph Oyoo popularly known as Gidi, has a palatial mansion in his rural home that he flaunted when he hosted friends for his mother’s thanksgiving party.

He hosted the ceremony to celebrate his mother’s retirement after serving in the Government for 40 years.

In the photos shared on Instagram at Gidi’s rural home, one couldn’t help but notice a massive mansion in the background.

The palatial mansion stands on an expansive area.

Gidi is one of the highest-paid radio presenters in Kenya.

He is rumored to be earning a salary of anything between Ksh 600,000 to Ksh 1 Million at Radio Jambo, where he co-hosts a popular morning show dubbed Patanisho alongside Ghost Mulee.

Gidi rose from a humble background in Dandora to make it big as a rapper in Kenyan showbiz.

He dominated airwaves in the early 2000s with his rap colleague Maji Maji with hit songs like ‘Unbwogable’ ‘Many Faces’ among others.

Below are photos of his village mansion.

