I Like Local (ILL) Project Coordinator

Closing date: December 21, 2021

Role Overview:

The development objective of the partnership is to contribute to improved economic opportunities for youth and women through participation in the platform economy in tourism via I Like Local/ www.i-likelocal.com (ILL). It tackles the problem of the unequal distribution and leakage of tourism income. The commercial objective of the partnership is to scale supply and demand of ILL through the partnership with ActionAid (AA) thereby increasing its social impact and, by extension, strengthen diversified and sustainable income flows to the communities involved. The business case operates hand in hand with the development objective, as leveraging AA’s network of community organisations (CO) and experience in international development both increases economic opportunities for marginalised communities and individuals, and opens up new and increased income streams for ILL. **

The expected result of this is to implement a sustainable and scalable two-fold model of providing entry into the tourism sector for marginalised groups and individuals. The overall aim of the partnership is to create economic opportunities for youth and women through participation in the tourism platform economy. The goal within a 4-year period is to develop the ILL/AA partnership in Kenya and from there build out significant coverage of sustainable, alternative tourist options which will compete with traditional forms of tourism with a high potential for replication in further countries. The partnership will use the influence and presence obtained to advocate for sustainable and responsible tourism in collaboration with key stakeholders such as Ecotourism Kenya, Kenya Tourism Board and UNWTO. The vision is that in the next 3-4 years, the project will scale to at least one neighbouring East African country (likely Uganda / Tanzania). In 10-15 years, the vision is that the program will be widespread and successful across numerous countries with an AA presence. Furthermore, that the model will prove to be replicable by other NGOs either in collaboration with ILL or other community tourism platforms. The project coordinator’s role is to ensure successful onboarding of individuals and CBOs to the I Like Local platform in compliance with Danida guidelines, the MoU signed between AAIK, AADK and I Like Local, and in compliance with all AAIK policies

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities:

Values Practice & Strategy Change Priorities

· Leading Innovation and Change – Establish a culture of excellence in respect to a team that values experimentation and continuous improvement of the traditional NGO model

· Feminist Leadership – Championing feminist leadership principles and values including commitment to diversity and inclusion (race, gender, power)

· SHEA and safeguarding – Embed AAIK and sector’s approach to child protection and Safeguarding is embedded in all initiatives holistically

· AAIK Values Practice – Ensure a personal and team culture that demonstrates all of AAI’s Values including Mutual Respect, Equity and Justice, Integrity, Solidarity with people Living in Poverty and Exclusion, Courage of Conviction, Independence and Humility.

Compliance

· Assessing compliance to the agreed approach, quality and impact areas as committed in the Country Strategy Plan

· Generating evidence of impact for accountability purposes requested by Danida.

· Ensuring compliance with the MoU signed by AAIK, I Like Local and AADK.

· Ensuring donor compliance on all aspects of the project

· Ensuring compliance with all AAIK policies

Resource Mobilisation

· Support strategic fundraising for Economic Empowerment projects, research, and advocacy.

· Create technical knowledge and content on current/previous programming, to develop proposals for funding and support new programmes support for the achievement of country strategic objectives.

· Support fundraising team on developing and maintaining contacts with potential donors, partners, and key technical agencies.

· Reflect programme quality in new partnerships and build the capacity of partners to do effective programming on I like local project.

· Collect data from the fields that reflects community priorities and government policies for new programming opportunities.

· Resource mobilization for sustainability of the project

Programme Management

· Pilot, map, and longlist community-based organizations for onboarding on the I Like Local platform

· Training of individual host facilitators and selected CBOs for onboarding on I like Local’s platform

· Run through CBO activities for final quality assurance and ensure high quality photographs of the activities and the hosts for the ILL website

· Contextualized market analysis, development of a marketing strategy and plan, implementation of marketing and outreach strategies and implementation of sales strategy and plan

· Create and host online trainings and webinars, freely available, focusing on reaching a wider network of individuals interested in developing socially and environmentally friendly activities

· Increase the awareness on responsible and sustainable business practice within tourism through stakeholder mapping of and outreach to influential players within sustainable tourism and tourism policy, content creation, participation in events, advocacy towards authorities in Kenya on sustainable tourism

· Monitoring, evaluation and documentation of project learnings and reflections

· Social media management

People Management, Mentoring and Development

· Manage and define expectations around I like local reports regularly.

· Build and maintain technical skills and competences for all staff implementing I like local project for quality development.

· Establish measurable objectives, ongoing feedback, periodic reviews and fair and unbiased evaluations; coaching, mentoring and other development opportunities; recognition and rewarding for outstanding performance; documentation of performance that is less than satisfactory, with appropriate performance improvement plans.

Other Duties

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as programme review meetings or LRP Area meetings as required. Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within AAIK, as required.

· Perform other functions that will be assigned by the Line Manager or Executive Director from time to time.

Education & Certifications

· A bachelor’s degree in communications, social studies, or any development field

Experience

· At least 3 years of experience working within the social entrepreneurship field

· Documented work with alternatives to economic empowerment for marginalised youth and women

· Documented experience with project coordination, implementation, documentation, and reporting

· Documented experience in sales and marketing

· Documented experience working with youth, women, and marginalised groups

Essential knowledge & skills

· A strong commitment to AA’s vision, mission and values, especially the rights-based approach and the principles of equal opportunity as outlined in AAIK Code of Conduct.

· A strong commitment to adhering to and promoting AAIK’s approach to Sexual Harassment, Exploitation, and Abuse and other Safeguarding concerns (including child abuse and abuse of adults at-risk).

· Good communication and interpersonal skills.

· Great understanding of what constitutes alternative tourist activities for international I Like Local clients

· Strong conceptual and analytical skills.

· Competence in program cycle management and strong drafting ability.

· Excellent communication, report writing and facilitation skills.

· Demonstrable versatility in use of Microsoft 360

· Ability to work in a diverse team environment.

· Experience with working with community-based organizations.

· Experience in evaluation processes.

· Experience in data collection and analysis.

How to Apply

Please send your CV and cover letter to hresources.Kenya@actionaid.org by close of business on 21st December 2021. You are requested to highlight in the cover letter how you specifically meet the criteria for this role. Please clearly indicate which position you are applying for.

Due to high volumes of applications received, we can only correspond with short listed applicants. ActionAid International Kenya promotes diversity and welcomes applications from all section of the community.