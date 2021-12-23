Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is crafting a plan of rejecting the outcome of the 2022 presidential elections because he has realised he will lose the elections to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Wednesday, while addressing rallies in Garissa County, Ruto went hammer and tongs on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of trying to impose a ‘puppet’ President in the name of Raila Odinga.

Makau, who is a close ally of Raila, said Ruto is throwing tantrums because he has realised he will go home in 2022.

He advised him to stop the anger because he may send the country to the edge of a precipice in 2022.

“It’s clear, William Ruto is laying the grounds to reject the 2022 elections when he loses, resoundingly.

“Panic has set in as he cries foul even before the first ballot is cast.

“The man from Sugoi should choose his words carefully. Loose talk is dangerous,” Mutua said.

