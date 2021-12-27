Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Renowned scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the party that will shock United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the Mt Kenya region.

Currently, UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, has a cult following in the vote-rich region and every aspirant from the area is planning to use the party as the political vehicle in 2022.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Mutua who is SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at Buffalo Law School, said Ruto’s UDA will get a huge shock from small political parties which he is currently ignoring.

He further stated that very few MPs from Mt Kenya will be re-elected using the UDA party in 2022.

“Very few MPs a miniscule number – from Mt Kenya will be re-elected in 2022.

“The attrition rate will be over 90 percent. In Mt Kenya those tuning on @UDA Kenya will be shocked by small tribal parties,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

This is a major setback to Ruto, who has predicted that UDA will win almost all the elective seats in Mt Kenya.

