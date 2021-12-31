Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has attacked Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, for banning gay children from attending boarding schools.

Speaking during the annual headteacher’s conference in Mombasa on Thursday, Magoha urged the school heads to bar learners engaging in homosexuality from boarding schools.

Instead, the tough-talking CS ordered the said students to be enrolled in day schools near their homes and those already in boarding schools to be transferred.

“Right now, there are contemporary cases of children who are homosexual and lesbians, they must go to day schools close to their homes.

“Your responsibility should be for the greater majority and not a few individuals.

“Do not allow yourselves to be intimidated by children,” Magoha said.

Magoha’s directive did not augur well with Prof Makau who termed the move as discriminatory, archaic and Neanderthal.

“CS Magoha is a bigot and a Neanderthal. To bar gay children from boarding schools is unconstitutional, discriminatory, and inhuman.

“Being gay is as natural and African as being asexual, heterosexual, pansexual, and bisexual. We must love ALL our kids no matter their sexualities,” Makau, who is also a human rights defender, stated on his Twitter page.

