Thursday, December 2, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has predicted that Deputy President William Ruto may win the 2022 presidential election because many Kenyans are supporting his Bottom-Up Economic Model.

Speaking on his Youtube channel on Thursday, Manyora, who is a seasoned political analyst, said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja tours cannot match DP Ruto’s bottom-up model.

Manyora also lambasted Raila Odinga‘s Sh 6000 pledge to every unemployed youth, saying the plan has not been well-thought-out and several questions raised on the same have not been answered.

“Those advising Raila have not given him a well-thought-out policy on how it will be achieved, where the money will come from, how they will identify the beneficiaries among other burning queries.

“Those intellectuals can fail you, it is therefore important for Raila to look for the right advisers and as a politician, he must connect his manifesto to what Kenyans are going through on the ground,” posed Manyora.

“The reality on the ground is that Azimio has not countered hustler politics, the sh6,000 has not countered the bottom-up model, thus ODM must be strong in their campaign messaging, although I always believe that Raila is a man who can come up with another trick to woo voters before next year,” Manyora said.

