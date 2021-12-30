Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Product Analyst

Apollo Agriculture is the commercial farming platform that helps small-scale farmers maximize their profits. Apollo’s ML-powered credit models and automated operations technology unlock the massive, untapped small-scale farming market, starting in Kenya. With optimized financing, high-quality farm products, and digital advice, Apollo farmers are already more than doubling their farm profitability. Apollo’s team brings together technology, credit and operations experience from The Climate Corporation (acquired for USD $1 Billion), Google, Capital One and One Acre Fund. We value evangelical pursuit of mission with a pragmatic approach, humility in the face of challenge, active discussion of disagreements, and considerate listening.

About the Role:

Apollo Agriculture is seeking a Product Analyst to help us change how African farmers access farm inputs, credit, and customized advice at radical scale. We are looking for someone to conduct field research and embed themselves in operational processes to drive rapid problem identification and solution development. The ideal candidate works tirelessly to understand the root causes of problems and is more comfortable in the field than they are sitting at a desk.

Responsibilities

Conduct field research on key questions for the product team and drive insights on these questions

Work directly with operational teams to understand the customers experience for all types of Apollo’s customers, especially in the field: farmers, field agents, agrodealers, warehouse assistants, and more

Add clarity to problem statements and research questions and identify the pain points for our customer.

Support in the development of solutions for these pain points

Support in the testing and release of new products, especially through observing our customers in the field.

Qualifications

Extremely comfortable spending extended periods of time in the field

Tirelessly hardworking and hungry to learn

Clear communicator who can express complex ideas clearly both verbally and in writing

Considerate listener who takes the time to deeply understand customers, teammates, and partners

Willing to make sacrifices to change the world for the better at massive scale

Capable of intermediate data analysis in Excel or Google Sheets (think: pivot tables and charts)

Fluently speak English, Kiswahili, and ideally at least one other language spoken by Apollo’s customers

Have interest in learning SQL and BONUS: have experience writing SQL

We:

Are a collaborative team of smart and ambitious people who are dedicated to serving our customers

Make magic happen to solve hard problems and always come with solutions when challenges arise Are comfortable taking risks that can result in radical scale, and understand that failures are opportunities to learn and improve

Are considerate listeners and take the time to deeply understand and seek out ideas from the people around us, even when we disagree

Offer a dynamic environment that fosters talent, collaboration and growth

Take pride in our work and share the responsibility to see it through from conception to deployment

Back up our talk with a competitive compensation and benefits package including equity

How to Apply

To apply, please submit your resume and a 500 word response to the following prompt: Describe a time in your work experience where data proved that your prior beliefs/expectations were incorrect. What happened?

Note: applications without a short answer will not be considered.

