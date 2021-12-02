Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – On Thursday, Kenyans woke up to shocking news that Bishop Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope Church in Kayole had passed on.

The well-known cleric, who was vocal both on and off the pulpit, openly discussing politics and supporting the presidential candidature of Deputy President William Ruto, reportedly died of high blood pressure.

During his last sermon on Sunday before he died, Bishop Migwi preached to his congregants about death.

He urged his congregants to be strong in the Lord when death strikes and always to be in the frontline encouraging others during mourning.

The video has sparked reactions online, with Netizens concluding that perhaps God was preparing him for death.

Watch the video below.

