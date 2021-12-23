Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A popular musician from Botswana was embarrassed badly after fans failed to attend his show.

The musician, who goes by the stage name Vee Mampezy, is reportedly among the top artists in Botswana.

He organized a show at a stadium hoping it will be jam-packed, only for two fans to turn up.

The tickets were being sold at the gate and despite printing a lot of tickets hoping to cash in on the festive season, only two people showed up.

Unbowed by the poor attendance, he continued with the show and performed for the two fans.

‘’Fill up gone wrong: Botswana’s biggest singer Vee Mampeezy performs for 2 people in a stadium in Tlokweng over the weekend,’’ a popular blogger from Botswana hilariously captioned the video.

