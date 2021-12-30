Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – Churchill Show comedian, Akuku Danger, is fighting for his life in the ICU at Nairobi West Hospital.

According to reports, Akuku Danger was first admitted at Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Rongai last week and discharged before being rushed back after a few days when his health deteriorated.

One of his lungs has reportedly collapsed.

Doctors advised his family to transfer him to Nairobi West Hospital but they didn’t have the Ksh 200,000 that was required to book him into the facility.

This prompted one of his friends identified as Boaz to ask for financial help from well-wishers on social media.

Well-wishers managed to raise the money that was required to book him at the facility and he is currently admitted to the ICU.

We wish him a quick recovery.

