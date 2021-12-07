Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – A police officer based at Kabete Police Station has shot dead six people before killing himself.

According to a police report, Police Constable Benson Imbatu killed his wife, his two neighbours and two boda boda riders.

The report said the rogue officer went on a shooting spree while armed with an AK 47 Serial no 4915724, killing the five and later turning the gun on himself.

“Today at around 0100hrs, where it was reported by one Purity Cheruiyot of Tel. No. 0712194084, a neighbour of one No. 61593 pc Benson Imbatu a Resident of Heights Apartments near N market that she had a loud bang from a house occupied by the said Officer and his wife only identified as Carol.” Stated the police report.

Meanwhile, Boda Boda riders have blocked a section of the road at the mountain view area, a few meters from Kabete Police Station, causing traffic snarl-up following the shooting incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST