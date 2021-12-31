Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – Police have arrested four young men who have been attacking residents of Changamwe at night and robbing them.

The notorious young men, who are in their 20’s, were caught in possession of crude weapons that they use when carrying out criminal activities.

They are said to be very dangerous and can easily kill when provoked.

They are currently cooling their heels at Changamwe Police Station as investigations continue.

Below are photos of the thugs and the crude weapons recovered from them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.