Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – An American Instagram model, identified as Tyger Booty, was found dead in a hotel room after flying to Accra to have ‘fun’ with an unnamed Ghanaian billionaire.

According to reports, the billionaire sponsored the model’s expensive trip.

She allegedly died of drug overdose.

A close friend of the deceased model confirmed her death on social media.

“Gosh, this world is such a strange and unfamiliar territory to me lately; it astonishes me that you can be in one place thinking or feeling something … not knowing that somewhere else something completely different can be occurring in the same space of time.

“Incredibly sorry to learn that you have passed.

“I was just looking at our videos from Christmas past.

“I’ll pray for you and your family and your friends,” she wrote.

Below are photos of the deceased model.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.