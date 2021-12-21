Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – Meet Akhona Makalima, the first female soccer referee in Africa to be licensed by FIFA.

By the age of 23, Akhona was already refereeing soccer matches in South Africa.

She officiated the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana and word has it that the 30-year-old could potentially be announced as a referee for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

She is very stylish and her beauty has been causing a commotion on social media.

You may confuse her with a model.

See some of her photos below.

