Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A prison warden has been arrested in connection to a cold-blood murder of a 61-year-old Nyeri-based businessman.

The businessman, Erusmus Kinyua Iguku (Mukaro Electrical), a renowned electronics dealer who runs several shops in Nyeri town is said to have been tortured and then strangled to death.

The rogue warden, Benson Musili, 35, based at GK Prison- King’ong’o in Nyeri together with the estranged wife of the deceased Doris Wambui are suspected to have masterminded the killing of the businessman last Sunday at Kangemi estate in the outskirts of Nyeri town.

Doris Wambui is said to have offered to pay Sh.400, 000 to the hitmen once the mission of killing the husband was accomplished.

The two, who are believed to have become lovebirds before the murder, were arrested on Tuesday at Kivaa area in Masinga, Machakos County after two days of trailing by detectives while enroute to an unknown destination, allegedly to evade police arrest.

Below are photos of the rogue prison warden and the businessman’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.