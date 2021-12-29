Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, was abducted last week and beaten up before being abandoned on the roadside in Lucky Summer, Kasarani.

Three men are alleged to have ambushed him shortly after he left a barbershop in Thindigua and bundled him into a saloon car.

They drove him around the city and tortured him before dumping him in Lucky Summer, where he was rescued by a taxi driver.

The identity of the rogue men who abducted and tortured Itumbi has been unveiled.

One of them is a police officer based at Lari Police Station.

The dirty cop, identified as Samuel Ndung’u Mwaniki, was driving the car that was used to abduct Itumbi.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto visited Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital and condemned his kidnapping and torture.

Ruto revealed that Itumbi was abducted by rogue police officers.

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all.

“They have now turned violent & fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed.

“They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Denis, we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good,” Ruto said.

