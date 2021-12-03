Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 December 2021 – A middle-aged lady, identified as Catherine Kipruto, was brutally murdered by a mysterious man.

According to a neighbour, the deceased lady was last seen with a strange man who allegedly brought her gifts.

The two reportedly got into the house and after a while, the man was seen leaving the house in a hurry.

Unknown to them, Catherine had already been murdered.

Her body was discovered by her two kids lying in a pool of blood.

The kids’ screams alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the scene.

She had stab wounds on her neck and body.

“We saw her with a man who had carried several gifts for her.

“They got into the house and after a while, he left in a hurry.

“We didn’t suspected anything but we later came to know that he had killed her,” a neighbour said.

According to police officers who visited the scene, the deceased lady, who was heavily pregnant, was killed using a sharp blade that slit her throat.

She was also stabbed several times in the stomach and lost her unborn baby in the process.

Catherine’s husband Patrick Rudisha, who is an army officer, has penned an emotional message on his Facebook page to announce the sad news.

“It’s with profound shock & disbelief that I announce the untimely death of my lovely wife Catherine Kipruto who was brutally killed by unknown person at home Tebesonik village, Kosachei sub-location, Sugoi location, Turbo sub-county, Uasin Gishu county.

“How on this earth a man kills a pregnant, my two innocent souls. God, please intervene I’m so much overwhelmed, weak & lack words to express how I feel.

Mungu wa mbinguni unisaidie, ” he wrote.

“Sweetheart , I can’t believe you are gone. Your children got you lying in a pool of blood.

“What will I tell our children. Who killed you and why? the distressed army officer penned another post.

Below is a photo of the deceased lady.

