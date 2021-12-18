Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 December 2021 – A man identified as Teddy has taken to social media and exposed a pastor who runs a church in Ruiru for sleeping with his wife.

Teddy leaked private chats of his wife and the rogue man of God planning for sex.

He discovered that his wife is cheating on him after accessing her phone.

“Hivi ndio pastor amenikulia bibi aki,” he wrote on Facebook and posted the private chats between his wife and the pastor.

Teddy is in his 30’s but the pastor who is sleeping with his wife is in his 50’s.

Below are photos of the jilted man and his cheating wife.

A sneak peek into his Facebook page also reveals he is struggling financially and perhaps that’s why his wife is cheating on him.

Just look at some of his Facebook posts.

