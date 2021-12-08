Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – 28-year-old Evelyn Njeri Njau emerged as the winner of Kenya’s premier plus-size beauty pageant, Miss Curvy Curve Kenya.

The event, which was held at The Boma Hotel over the weekend, brought together 20 finalists who battled for the top prize of KES 100,000.

Evelyn now becomes the 2nd winner of the beauty pageant which was launched in 2019 and just completed its second season.

The finalists showcased several wears including the official Miss Curvy Curve Kenya wear, Bikini/Beachwear, Cultural and Dinner Wear before the winner was determined by a bench of judges basing the ranking on the entire time that the models had spent in the season.

Miss Curvy Curve Kenya seeks to advocate for body positivity and promote self-confidence while creating a safe space for plus-size women, according to the pageant’s founder, Donnah Obera, a Norwegian-based, Kenyan-born model and promoter.

Season 3 of the event is set to be announced in March 2022.

See Evelyn’s photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.