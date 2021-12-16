Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – The Assistant Chief of Kiamugumo in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County, was on Wednesday night stabbed to death by his wife.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Magu, reportedly had a domestic dispute with his wife Jedida Wanja and during the scuffle, she picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Magu’s mother, Rose Wanjiru, a nominated MCA in Kirinyaga County, said she had visited the couple’s house at 9 pm on the fateful night and they were in good terms.

“We even prayed together before I left for my house at 9.30 pm,” she said.

An hour later, she received a call from her son, informing her that he had been stabbed and was in need of urgent medical attention.

When she rushed to his house which is located a few metres from her house, she found him writhing in pain on the floor as blood gushed out of his back.

At the time, Magu’s wife was still in the house weeping.

The nominated MCA hired a taxi and took her son to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Magu’s wife was later arrested and is currently locked up at Kianyaga Police Station.

Two knives suspected to have been used in the fatal stabbing were recovered from the scene.

Here are photos of the deceased Assistant Chief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.