Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – Detectives probing the murder of 24-year-old medic Joseph Kariuki have arrested four suspects, among them a former girlfriend of the murdered medic.

Kariuki, who ran a private clinic in Juja, was killed two weeks ago.

His 19-year-old ex-girlfriend is said to have contracted three men aged between 19-22 years to execute him after he refused to marry her.

According to Juja Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer, Richard Mwaura, the young men were arrested in Nyeri while the deceased’s girlfriend was arrested in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County on Friday.

“Two of the men are Boda Boda operators in Nyeri town while the third accomplice is a taxi driver in the same town.

“The girlfriend works in Kerugoya. We have intelligence to show the suspects had been contracted by the girlfriend to eliminate the medic,” he said.

Some of the suspects confessed that they were contracted by the girl to murder the medic.

Kariuki was murdered on the night of November 24 inside his private medical clinic at Riuriro area in Theta ward, Juja Sub County in what police believe was a case of a love affair gone sour.

On the fateful night, he was woken by a call from strangers at midnight.

The strangers claimed they had a patient who needed urgent medical attention and requested him to rush to his private clinic in Juja.

Upon reaching the clinic, he was stabbed to death by the contracted killers.

Prior to his death, Kariuki had differed with his lover and the two were no longer relating well after he turned down her demands that they get married.

Kariuki’s father, Peter Ng’ethe, told the press that his first-born son had hinted to him before his death that he was abandoning the girlfriend after they disagreed on matters of dowry and wedding.

He said his son insisted that he did not have money to organise a wedding and pay dowry as demanded by his lover.

He said the girl visited his home on several occasions and was adamant that she was to be married in his family.

“My son wanted time to build his career as he couldn’t afford the expenses involved.

“They parted ways and it seems the girl took revenge,” he said.

Below are photos of the deceased medic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.