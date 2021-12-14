Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Isabella Tugume is currently among the most sought-after female TV anchors in Uganda.

The voluptuous media personality anchors prime-time news at NBS TV, one of the most popular TV stations in Uganda.

Isabella has managed to capture the attention of TV fanatics, especially men, thanks to her juicy curves.

She is always dressed to kill in outfits that flaunt her curves while reading news and anytime she is updating viewers on the current happenings in Uganda, men can’t help but salivate on her gorgeous body.

Besides her beauty and juicy ‘assets’, she is also well educated.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Public Relations.

She also has a Diploma Certificate in IT and is currently pursuing a Master’s.

She can be described as a beautiful woman with brains.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.