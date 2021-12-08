Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – On Tuesday, rogue police officer Benson Imbatu went berserk and sprayed his lover Carol with bullets and then killed five other people, before turning the gun on himself.

According to reports, Imbatu and Carol started dating in September and had only lived together for one month.

The officer, who worked at Kabete Police Station, reportedly met her at a drinking joint and courted her.

They started a relationship, and Carol moved into his house at J Heights Apartments in Kangemi on November 12.

As their love continued to blossom, Imbatu opened a bar for her.

However, as days went by, he suspected Carol was cheating on him, and he felt jealous.

He went home with his AK-47 rifle while breathing fire and sprayed her with bullets

Here are photos of the deceased lady.

