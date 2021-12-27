Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 December 2021 – A man identified as Ronald Bundi died in a grisly road accident after his BMW collided with Subaru on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway, before bursting into flames.

Bundi, his wife and two daughters died on the spot.

He was traveling to Kisii for Christmas with his family when the tragic accident happened.

Neighbors have described Bundi and his deceased wife and kids as very friendly and caring.

Bundi loved his wife and kids as seen in the photos shared on his social media pages.

They used to have great family moments together.

May their souls rest in peace.

Below are some photos of Bundi’s family.

