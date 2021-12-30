Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is changing the face of Embu Town after building magnificent apartments that are the talk of the town.

Dubbed Paradise Apartment, the lavish rental apartments which target middle-class income earners, resemble those in Kilimani and other leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

Waiguru has in the past been on the radar of Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over corrupt dealings, among them embezzlement of County Funds.

Below is a photo of the lavish apartments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.