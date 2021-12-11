Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Personal/ Office Driver

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide safe transportation for all passengers in the vehicle.
  • Respect and obey all traffic laws and also adhere to vehicle policies and procedures
  • Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle both inside and outside at all times.
  • Security and safety of the vehicle should also be considered.
  • Ability to drive long distances ie Kisumu, Marsabit and Mombasa
  •  Provide assistance with loading and unloading of the car.
  • Perform any other duties assigned to them e.g. assist with inspections and office assistant duties

Qualifications

  • Must be at least 28 years of age with experience of at least 5 years.
  •  Current driving license free from current endorsements and valid for all the classes of vehicles which the candidate is required to drive. Motorcycle license is a plus
  • Accident-free record within the last four (5) years.
  •  Valid Good conduct certificate from Kenya Police Service.
  • Experience in driving and familiarity through urban and rural terrain preferred.
  •  Demonstrated punctuality, attention to detail, professionalism, patience, good humor, flexibility, and overall positive attitude.
  • Thorough knowledge of driving rules and regulations and be conversant with the Road Safety Code.
  •  Good communication and problem-solving skills.
  •  Oral and written English language fluency.
  • Flexibility and adaptability to work under pressure

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: resume@kenindus.com using the position as subject of email.

