Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Personal/ Office Driver
Key Responsibilities
- Provide safe transportation for all passengers in the vehicle.
- Respect and obey all traffic laws and also adhere to vehicle policies and procedures
- Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle both inside and outside at all times.
- Security and safety of the vehicle should also be considered.
- Ability to drive long distances ie Kisumu, Marsabit and Mombasa
- Provide assistance with loading and unloading of the car.
- Perform any other duties assigned to them e.g. assist with inspections and office assistant duties
Qualifications
- Must be at least 28 years of age with experience of at least 5 years.
- Current driving license free from current endorsements and valid for all the classes of vehicles which the candidate is required to drive. Motorcycle license is a plus
- Accident-free record within the last four (5) years.
- Valid Good conduct certificate from Kenya Police Service.
- Experience in driving and familiarity through urban and rural terrain preferred.
- Demonstrated punctuality, attention to detail, professionalism, patience, good humor, flexibility, and overall positive attitude.
- Thorough knowledge of driving rules and regulations and be conversant with the Road Safety Code.
- Good communication and problem-solving skills.
- Oral and written English language fluency.
- Flexibility and adaptability to work under pressure
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: resume@kenindus.com using the position as subject of email.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>