Personal/ Office Driver

Key Responsibilities

Provide safe transportation for all passengers in the vehicle.

Respect and obey all traffic laws and also adhere to vehicle policies and procedures

Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle both inside and outside at all times.

Security and safety of the vehicle should also be considered.

Ability to drive long distances ie Kisumu, Marsabit and Mombasa

Provide assistance with loading and unloading of the car.

Perform any other duties assigned to them e.g. assist with inspections and office assistant duties

Qualifications

Must be at least 28 years of age with experience of at least 5 years.

Current driving license free from current endorsements and valid for all the classes of vehicles which the candidate is required to drive. Motorcycle license is a plus

Accident-free record within the last four (5) years.

Valid Good conduct certificate from Kenya Police Service.

Experience in driving and familiarity through urban and rural terrain preferred.

Demonstrated punctuality, attention to detail, professionalism, patience, good humor, flexibility, and overall positive attitude.

Thorough knowledge of driving rules and regulations and be conversant with the Road Safety Code.

Good communication and problem-solving skills.

Oral and written English language fluency.

Flexibility and adaptability to work under pressure

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: resume@kenindus.com using the position as subject of email.