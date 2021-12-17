Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Personal Assistant

Responsibilities

Ø Manage schedules and appointments for the Director.

Ø Assist with administrative duties for Executive Office, including but not limited to sending/distributing mail, answering phones, ordering office supplies and composing correspondence such as letters and gift certificates

Ø Schedule internal meetings, take and distribute minutes, and arrange/attend sub-committee meetings as required

Ø Coordination with all Excoms & HODs for various meetings

Ø Coordination/follow-ups with departments on daily complaints, documents, requisitions etc.

Ø Assist the Executive Office in public service roles by keeping files up-to-date for the various committees and boards

Ø To co-ordinate with all departments for the smooth functioning

Qualifications & Skills

Ø 4 years’ experience as a Personal Assistant

Ø High proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Ø Excellent verbal and written communication

Ø Proven ability to build and maintain good relationships with all stakeholders

Ø Must be able to multi-task, be detail-oriented and be organized in a fast paced, high pressure and high-volume environment

Ø Go-getter; comfortable taking ownership of projects and expanding scope of responsibilities.

Ø Must have ability to work independently and to prioritize assignments

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Personal Assistant” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 21st December 2021.