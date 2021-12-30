Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga explained why the senatorial bid of his elder brother, Oburu Odinga, should not be opposed.

While addressing Siaya residents during Church service in Bondo, Raila asked the residents to back the candidature of the Kenyan representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Raila stated that it was a shame that his brother was begging for votes yet he had served the country and country in several capacities.

The ODM party leader stated that the EALA representative was an experienced politician having served as a nominated Member of Parliament and the representative for Bondo from 1992 to 2013.

Raila’s remarks came after a section of leaders from the county called on Oburu to resign from active politics stating that Raila’s brother was old.

“Oburu should not be here to beg for votes so that he becomes the Senator for Siaya. It is embarrassing. He has served as the MP for Bondo and has also been a representative at EALA,” Raila stated.

The ODM party leader also called on the residents to adopt a six-piece voting model for ODM candidates in the 2022 polls.

The sentiments by the former Premier came after Oburu declared that he would run for the Siaya senatorial seat through the ODM party.

“I have been in Arusha but I am coming back home and I am pleading for votes to be the Senator for Siaya,” Oburu declared.

“They should not say that Oburu is old because in the Senate they do not play football.

“In the Senate they want people who are wise,” he stated.

Following his declaration, Oburu will seek to unseat incumbent Senator James Orengo who has already declared that he will be contesting for the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST