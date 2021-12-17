Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – Lucy Muiru, the wife of renowned city preacher Pius Muiru, has testified in court against her sister-in-law Monicah Muthoni.

Monicah is accused of killing the preacher’s mother Grace Wangari, who was enjoying her sunset years when she was brutally murdered and her body buried in a shallow grave in 2017.

Testifying in Murang’a law courts on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, pastor Muiru’s wife Lucy Muiru said her late mother-in-law was always at loggerheads with Monicah Muthoni.

She told the court that Muthoni and the late Grace Wangari were constantly having arguments at home and there were numerous sittings held to reconcile the two.

Muiru’ wife said she suspects her sister-in-law plotted the murder.

“I got a call from my husband and he told me their mother is missing and the first person I called was Muthoni because they used to live in the same compound.

“Muthoni then told me that our mother-in-law had left the previous day carrying a small bag and that she said she would be back but never showed up,” Lucy Muiru said.

Monicah, who is married to Pastor Pius Muiru’s brother, and Ezekiel Saitambua, who was employed at the home of pastor’s Muiru’s late mother as a guard, are the main suspects in the murder case.

Muthoni and Saitambua reportedly killed pastor Muiru’s mother and buried her in a shallow grave after she discovered their illicit romantic affair.

They opted to eliminate her before she could spill the beans on their extramarital affair.

