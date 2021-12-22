Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 December 2021 – Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries Church is yet to find a woman to warm his heart, years after breaking up with gospel singer Betty Bayo over infidelity.

Speaking in an interview, Kanyari said he is single and ready to mingle and when the right time comes, he will introduce his lover to the public.

“I have not found someone to date but once I get, I will announce it to people. I am single and ready to mingle,” he said.

He also revealed that he is not concentrating on physical attributes when looking for a woman.

According to him, what matters is the heart.

“The one I will love I will marry her. I cannot say, she has to be slender or so, since this is all about heart matters.

“And when the right time comes. I cannot rush since others are getting married. No!” he said.

Speaking about his ex-wife’s recent traditional wedding ceremony, Kanyari congratulated her and her husband Tash.

“There is nothing better than finding someone who loves you.

“If it’s pure love, I wish them a good life and more blessings. And may they get more kids so that my kids can get siblings,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.