Friday, December 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have accused the government of being behind the abduction and subsequent beating of Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi on Thursday.

Itumbi, who was tortured for seven hours and later dumped at Lucky Summer Estate in Nairobi, is currently hospitalised in one of the hospitals in Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday about Itumbi’s abduction, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is Ruto’s ally, said they will soon write a letter to the United Nations Security Council reporting the Kenya government of abusing its citizens.

Murkomen said President Uhuru Kenyatta is using operatives starting from the police, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to frustrate anybody close to the Deputy President.

The vocal legislator said Dennis Itumbi suffered because he has been standing on the truth, and by supporting DP Ruto.

“We shall soon write a letter to the UN Security Council and report Uhuru’s government over the atrocities it is committing to its citizens.

“Itumbi is one of the victims,” Murkomen said in a presser attended by Ruto’s allies on Friday.

