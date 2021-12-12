Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was the man of the moment on Friday after he launched the long-awaited presidential bid in 2022.

Raila Odinga launched the bid at the historic Kasarani Stadium, where over 60,000 Kenyans converged to witness the colourful ceremony.

Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who also doubles up as ODM Director of Elections, was the master of ceremony.

However, after the successful convention, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino took to Facebook and castigated Junet for failing to recognise him during the ceremony.

Babu said even after Junet refused to recognise him, people chanted his name and he stood and waved at them.

“MP Junet Mohamed in his wisdom or lack of the same, he refused to introduce me but God introduced me,” Babu Owino stated.

Sources said Raila Odinga is concerned by this rivalry between two of his close friends since it may dent his presidential ambitions in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST