Thursday, 02 December 2021 – Residents of Gionseri, Bobasi, Kisii County, woke up to a bizzare incident after a kid’s body was exhumed at night and the coffin found dumped near a river.

According to reports, the locals believe the body was exhumed by witches.

Photos shared online by a local journalist show the residents milling around the coffin while speaking in low tones.

Police later arrived at the scene and took away the coffin.

Investigation into the bizzare incident has since been launched.

Word has it that the missing body could have been eaten by witches.

See photos of the bizarre incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.