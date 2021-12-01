Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has finally broken his silence after the High Court quashed the Gazette notice to expel nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura from Jubilee Party.

Following the court’s move, on Wednesday, Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka readmitted Mwaura to the Upper House.

Speaking on Wednesday, Orengo welcomed Mwaura back to the House and thanked Lusaka for respecting the court order that reinstated the senator.

Orengo further urged other senators to accept Mwaura’s readmission even if they disagreed with the court order.

“Welcome back Senator Mwaura. Mwaura and I go a long way. Thank you Mr. Speaker for respecting court orders.

“We must accept court orders even if we don’t like them.

“Senator Mwaura must be given what he missed, including the allowances in full.

“We must speak out for each other when a wrong is done,” Orengo, who is a close confidante of Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said.

Mwaura was expelled after he fell out with Jubilee Party top brass led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST