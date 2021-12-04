Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has slammed One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, saying they have nothing to offer Kenyans.

OKA leaders are Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli said OKA leaders are not serious in contesting the presidency.

Atwoli said it is clear that the 2022 presidential race is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

“Some people run away with the votes and you are still undecided, you will wait forever and stay there.

“They should be where Raila and Ruto are. There is a huge distance between them,” Atwoli, who was speaking in Kisumu, said.

Atwoli further claimed that some OKA leaders are appeasing DP Ruto to jump to his side and back his presidential candidacy, a move he said was detrimental to their chances of securing the presidency if they decide to vie next time.

“Nobody listens to them. No one wants to be associated with beggars or breakups,” he said.

