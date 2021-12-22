Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is in tatters after one of its founding co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, reportedly joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp.

According to sources, Kalonzo has fallen out with Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) over their tough stance on the Bill sponsored by allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner on coalitions.

Kalonzo is already in talks with Raila over future cooperation since his party Wiper is already in a coalition agreement with Uhuru’s Jubilee.

The Wiper leader has vowed to support the Jubilee-ODM coalition law that his counterparts Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have dismissed.

While speaking to a local daily, Kalonzo said the proposal has the full support of the Wiper Democratic Movement.

His remarks were echoed by his close confidant and Makueni MP Dan Maanzo.

“Iko sawa (it is okay). The constitution allows it, we support it,” said Maanzo.

Those opposed to the Bill have claimed that it proposes that IEBC be mandated to incorporate Huduma Namba as it develops its voter register.

Mudavadi is one of those raising questions regarding the bill. He says the National Integrated Identity Management System cannot be ‘linked’ to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters register given the ‘serious integrity issues’ raised against the system.

“A voters register is the most sensitive and delicate component of our elections.

“It is dangerous to do anything that will further dent public trust or that may be misinterpreted as mischief, to such a sensitive register, especially when we are already in the active phase of the electoral cycle,” said the ANC leader.

According to Mudavadi, the move might be perceived as a wider scheme by the Executive to usurp the powers of the IEBC to independently manage the election.

He says the use of NIIMS will give the impression that there will be a parallel electoral agency during the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST