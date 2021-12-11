Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is now as good as dead after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo broke ranks with their colleagues, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

This is after they attended ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s hyped Azimio la Umoja event at Kasarani Stadium, deviating from their OKA co-principals who snubbed the invitation to attend.

On Friday morning, the Baringo Senator, in the company of former MP Cyrus Jirongo together with KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, visited Raila at his residence in Karen before the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief left for the event.

“Catching up with the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and Min Piny, Mama Ida Odinga ahead of the #AzimioLaUmoja convention,” Gideon tweeted.

Once at Kasarani, the former Prime Minister was triumphantly received by thousands of his supporters amid song and dance.

Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula snubbed Raila’s event stating that they had personal engagements to attend to.

Mudavadi was categorical that he would not attend the event as he was engaged elsewhere.

Kalonzo on the other hand was away in South Sudan on official business as an envoy.

But Wetangula did not attend Raila’s event at Kasarani because he was not invited.

“I cannot attend an event to which I have not been invited. I can only comment on my attendance or otherwise, once I get the invitation,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST