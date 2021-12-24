Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, found himself in unfamiliar territory yesterday after he was abducted in broad daylight and beaten to a pulp before he was dumped.

According to sources, Itumbi was taken by three unknown men at Thindigua, along Kiambu Road, and bundled into a white car before it sped away.

However, Itumbi has since revealed his abductors and it is not so good.

According to Itumbi’s brother, the digital strategist claimed that he was abducted by three police officers.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive.

“On his own account, he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured.

“Please pray for his recovery. Thank you for your many prayers and support,” David Itumbi stated.

This was echoed by the allies of DP who further alleged that Itumbi was abducted because of his close relationship with Ruto.

In his statement, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa expressed his criticism over the response of the police to the situation.

“Itumbi is a resilient and gallant soldier of the Hustler Nation.

“IG Mutyambai and CS Matiang’i know that as you prepare your PR statements today,” he stated.

