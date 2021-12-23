Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – There was drama during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Garissa County yesterday after one of his journalists was robbed while streaming the event.

In a video that has since gone viral, the scared journalist was heard screaming out after his phone was snatched by a rowdy hustler.

Not knowing the phone was still live the thug took off as the furious journalist followed him closely.

While pushing for his bottom-up economic model, DP Ruto revealed how the Deep State led by some key government officers are pushing for Raila Odinga’s presidency ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Ruto, bitterly listed out the methods they are using to diminish his presidential bid.

“They have planned how they are going to make sure that I do not win the presidential elections.

“They are working day and night, just to prove me wrong.

“But this is a message to the whole team. It is not going to be an easy Task.”

“This has been usual, but this time around we are going to change it.

“You will decide for Kenyans,” Ruto thundered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST