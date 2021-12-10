Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Comedian Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, has reacted to Diana Marua’s allegations that Willy Paul attempted to rape her.

According to Nicah, she used to live in the same estate with Willy Paul and on the fateful day that Diana alleges that Willy Paul attempted to rape her, she saw them together in the estate.

Willy Paul had reportedly gone to say hi to Ofweneke and Nicah while in the company of Diana.

Nicah said that contrary to Diana Marua’s allegations that Willy Paul held her against her wish, she was comfortably seated in his car and jamming to music that was blaring from the car’s speakers.

Nicah implies that Diana is lying to protect her image after Willy Paul confessed that he slept with her through a diss track that he recently released.

Watch her video below.

